Location by amo

The friend map is back

Free
Embed
Location by amo is the app that puts your friends on the map — from checking in on your crew to making moves to meetup. Brought to you by the original team behind location-sharing app Zenly.
Launched in
Social Network
Maps
Social Networking
 by
Location by amo
About this launch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Social Network, Maps, Social Networking. Made by
Antoine Martin
. Featured on December 20th, 2023.
Location by amo
is not rated yet. This is Location by amo's first launch.
