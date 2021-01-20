Local Lead Game

discussion
Ken Savage
Maker
Product Launch Pro Founder
Hey guys. Longtime lurker. First time maker 👍 My Uncle's business had to shut down due to covid early this year and I felt helpless because I couldn't stop it. When things started opening back up last summer he asked if I could use my marketing experience to help him get customers back to restaurant. I used everything I knew to get him back up and running and in 3 weeks he was at least able to service his customers once again. I wrapped everything up into a community and tools so you can easily learn how I did it and you can start to help local business too. If you can create a website and write a little copy you can help businesses do more business than they ever have. What's Inside? ✅ How to find a local niche ripe for selling leads. ✅ Research competitors and get an idea how to beat them in search. ✅ Building your lead generation website. ✅ How to outrank and beat competitors with backlinks, paid advertising, promotion campaigns and more. ✅ How to prospect for clients to sell leads to. ✅ Optimize business processes with automation. ✅ Community support to learn and get your questions answered. ✅ Most importantly you'll be given access to our community of lead generation members and local SEO experts. Come join us and be part of what makes America a great place for entrepreneurship by rolling up your sleeves and building something beneficial to help communities.
Interesting, is it mostly focused on the US market or also applicable to European (non-English) markets?
@stevenvvessum Great question. I’m focusing on any country that can build a website, run a Google my business account and get traffic to the website. I’ll teach a few common traffic generation methods but no it’s not specific to the US.
Ken is awesome so I bet this is an awesome product.
@suganthanmn that’s awesome of you to say. Proceed with an awesomer day 👍
Great initiative, Ken!