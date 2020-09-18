Lo-fi Wireframe Kit for Figma

discussion
Dave Whitley
Maker
Hi all! This is my first post on Product Hunt. Unsatisfied with the current prototyping tools out there, I decided to build my own in Figma. Here's what I had in mind while making it: → Comprehensive set of building blocks so I could sketch any UI I needed. → Flexible enough to work well for both mobile and desktop. → Just the right amount of detail. Not too sketchy, not too polished. Why use Figma? I've used several standalone wireframing tools before, but I've always come across limitations. It might not have an element I need, prototyping capabilities, or good collaboration. By combining this kit with Figma's native features, you get prototyping, sharing, commenting, and real time collaboration — no more jumping between tools. ⭐️ Features → Over 100 components including buttons, text fields, tabs, images, and multiple variations. → Flexible components that work for both mobile and desktop. → Easily customize colors and typography. → Makes full use of Figma's design features like color styles, text styles, auto layout, constraints, and smart component structure. → Over 200 icons included in the library from Feather Icons. → Markup components are included to add stickies, annotations, and flow chart lines. Support the creator If you find this free kit useful, please consider donating! You’d be supporting maintenance, new components, and future updates. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dav... Feedback and help Want to leave feedback? Found a bug? Feel free to contact me.
