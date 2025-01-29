Launches
LM Studio
LM Studio
Discover, download, and run local LLMs
Visit
Upvote 78
🤖 • Run LLMs on your laptop, entirely offline
📚 • Chat with your local documents
👾 • Use models through the in-app Chat UI or an OpenAI compatible local server
Free
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
. Featured on January 30th, 2025.
