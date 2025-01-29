Subscribe
LM Studio

Discover, download, and run local LLMs
🤖 • Run LLMs on your laptop, entirely offline
📚 • Chat with your local documents
👾 • Use models through the in-app Chat UI or an OpenAI compatible local server
Free
MacDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

About this launch
LM Studio by
LM Studio
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Mac, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yagil Burowski
and
Neil Mehta
. Featured on January 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is LM Studio's first launch.