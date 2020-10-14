discussion
Hey everyone, 👋 I made a small app for my remote team members to share about their off-work activities (indoor, outdoor, and virtual). It is a posts feed and a non-boring staff directory that allows you to get to know your teammates better. 😊 Compared to water cooler chats in Slack it allows to collect submissions and present them in a neat form of user profiles. Compared to Facebook/Instagram it gives control over what you share with your colleagues and how often you check updates from them. Please let me know what you think of the concept! 🙏 What features would you suggest to add? Thanks for giving it a chance! Have a great day! ☮️
Valentine Erokhin
@yury_nedomolkin does it have a Slack integration so I can share cool stuff there?
@valentine_erokhin yeah, I think that's a really interesting direction! I wanted to validated the MVP first and then if it gets enough upvotes create a slack bot that you can send images to and it will upload them to llamify. which also might remind the team about uploading something once in a while and which can post a gallery of all submissions to some chat, say, once a week.
