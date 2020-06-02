Deals
LIVRESQ
LIVRESQ
eLearning Authoring Tool
Productivity
Education
+ 1
LIVRESQ - eLearning Authoring Made Simple
Create your elearning courses or interactive lessons directly from the browser. Everything is done online, you do not have to download or install anything.
Featured
12 minutes ago
Discussion
4 Reviews
5.0/5
Steven Dixon
Awesome tool!
3 hours ago
Scott Gonzalez
Looks cool! Great tool for elearning courses and training.
3 hours ago
William Fernandez
WOW!! Looks great!
3 hours ago
