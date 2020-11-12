discussion
Hello Hunters! 👋 My name is Kamil, I’m the founder of LiveSession, a qualitative analytics and session recording app. I’ve been working as a software developer for almost a decade now. Throughout my experience with many session recording tools, I’ve noticed that using many of them can be extremely time-consuming. LiveSession was created to help you save more time. Our goal is to make qualitative analytics smoother. With LiveSession you can easily find the most interesting recordings and focus your attention on valuable data. For Product Hunters we have a special deal - Lifetime free account 🔥 LiveSession core features include: 💯 Engagement score – Every session replay gets a score on a scale from 1 to 5. This makes it easier to focus on recordings with the most potential. 🗂 Advanced filters and segments – You can use a wide choice of filters and create custom segments to track different groups of users. 💎 Clickmaps with engagement heatmaps – See what are the most clicked elements of your page. 🔎 Inspect mode – It’s easy to find recordings where the users have interacted with a particular element on your website. This feature works great for tracking the results of your A/B tests or investigating bugs. 🎨 Custom properties – You can add data from other sources, such as the user ID or subscription plan. This will help you filter recordings, create new segments, and get more context. ❗ Error clicks and rage clicks – LiveSession detects errors on your website, as well as the points where your users got frustrated and clicked on something repeatedly. This feature makes it easier to find areas for improvement. Our team is excited to hear your thoughts on LiveSession! Thanks for your support 🙏
LiveSession is a great product with an awesome team, keep up the good work, and congrats on the PH launch🚀 @kdrazkiewicz @pawel_zielinski2 @szymon_zynda
An interesting alternative and value for money, compared to other session recording tools on the market!
We've been using LiveSession for over three months now. It helps us detect potential bugs thanks to the session recording and immediately see the weak points of the application where users have the problems. It's a time saver. I've tried different session recording apps, but LiveSession is the best! Good luck!