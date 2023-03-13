Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LiveChat for Squarespace
LiveChat for Squarespace
Connect with customers on your Squarespace website
Visit
Upvote 35
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Boost customer experience, sales, and support with the LiveChat integration with Squarespace. Monitor activity, engage customers, & personalize support via the custom chat widget. No coding required!
Launched in
Customer Communication
by
LiveChat for Squarespace
Causal for Startups
Ad
Save 10+ hours/month by putting finance on autopilot
About this launch
LiveChat for Squarespace
Connect with customers on your Squarespace website
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
LiveChat for Squarespace by
LiveChat for Squarespace
was hunted by
Agnieszka
in
Customer Communication
. Made by
Szymon Biegas
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
LiveChat for Squarespace
is not rated yet. This is LiveChat for Squarespace's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#22
Report