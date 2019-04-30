Live Studio: Print allows you to order Live Photos as phyical prints which can be viewed later in agumented reality.
Users upload photos in the app and we print and ship them. We hope to be able to expand and support more types of prints soon.
Reviews
Makes a Live Photo into a Polaroid
This app is a great idea and start to something bigger! Who doesn't want small polaroid pictures to hang up around your house that turn into a live photo!?Elizabeth Moledo has used this product for one week.
Discussion
AaronMaker@aasatt · iOS Developer
On our website (livestud.io), there is a demo you can try out. Download the app for free, point the app's camera at the screen, and see the photo come to life. Better, yet ask a friend to open the site on their phone and you can move the phone around like it is a physical photo and get a sense of how well the app tracks the image. This started off as a proof of concept about 10 months ago. Piggy backing off my most successful app, Live Studio (2015) which was one of the first in the App Store to be able to convert Live Photos to and from videos and GIFs. Once I had more time after graduating college in December, I was able to figure out some of the business rules and release an MVP version. Everyone I show this to in person is completely blown away by how awesome it is and I wanted to share this with you guys. Happy to answer any questions you have! Let me know if you plan to place an order. I can manually discount orders for early adopters.
