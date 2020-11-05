Live polling for PowerPoint by Slido

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Martin Broz
Maker
Product Manager at Slido
🎈
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I am excited to introduce our new integration with PowerPoint. You can now add interactive live polls and quizzes directly to your slide decks and make your meetings or presentations more fun and engaging. Here’s what you can do with Slido for PowerPoint 🎉 - Capture participant responses in real time - Ask for feedback using polls and surveys - Run a quiz competition with leaderboard - Let the participants ask and upvote questions - Present live results in your slideshow It’s really simple to set up and it works with all video conferencing platforms. Plus you don’t need to toggle or switch apps when screen sharing you slideshow. Everything’s in one place. Our team have been working on this since early 2020 and today we’re thrilled to make the Slido integration available. I can’t wait to hear your thoughts. Thanks!
Share
I'm excited about this thing twice! As a Slido team member. And as a presenter too. The integration is such a help when I present. I don't have to think about switching applications. Once I create my polls, I just advance slides and polls with a click. It's as easy as it gets. I use it for most of my team meetings and webinars. I hope you will also find it useful for your presentations. Let us know how you like it. We'd love to hear your feedback. Here's to interactive presentations!
This is huge. Millions of hours are spent on Powerpoint decks that never really get used. This opens up the opportunity to build decks live based on real human feedback.
@justinfinkel thanks Justin, appreciate your words and excited to see what the users do with it!
Excited for @martin_broz and the team who have been hard at work for the past few months 💯. This has been our most requested feature at Slido since I can even remember but we wanted to take the time to nail the experience. Currently, no other solution like this exists on the market for PowerPoint. Can't wait to hear your feedback and comments!