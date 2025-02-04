Subscribe
Litur
Find and collect the colors around you.
Litur sports an all-new design. How it looks, how it works, and how it feels. Tabs or Windows, choose the best way to work with your colors and palettes and manage your workflow in the best way for you.
Free Options
MacDesign ToolsMenu Bar Apps

A color picker app for the world around you.
Mac, Design Tools, Menu Bar Apps
Bezaleel
Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Litur is rated 5/5 by 13 users. It first launched on December 1st, 2019.