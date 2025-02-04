Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Litur
This is a launch from Litur
See 2 previous launches
Litur
Find and collect the colors around you.
Visit
Upvote 56
Litur sports an all-new design. How it looks, how it works, and how it feels. Tabs or Windows, choose the best way to work with your colors and palettes and manage your workflow in the best way for you.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Design Tools
•
Menu Bar Apps
20% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Litur
A color picker app for the world around you.
5 out of 5.0
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Litur by
Litur
was hunted by
Bezaleel
in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Bezaleel
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Litur
is rated
5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on December 1st, 2019.