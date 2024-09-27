  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Lite: App Launcher
    Lite: App Launcher

    Lite: App Launcher

    A minimal app launcher for your iPhone.

    Free Options
    A minimal app launcher for your iPhone.
    Launched in
    iOS
    Productivity
     by
    Lite
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    Ad
    Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Linear
    Rotato
    Claude by Anthropic
    About this launch
    Lite
    LiteA minimal app launcher for your iPhone.
    0
    reviews
    11
    followers
    Lite: App Launcher by
    Lite
    was hunted by
    Himanshu Singh
    in iOS, Productivity. Made by
    Himanshu Singh
    . Featured on September 28th, 2024.
    Lite
    is not rated yet. This is Lite's first launch.
    Upvotes
    11
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -