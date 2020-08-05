Deals
Listshare Group Lists
Listshare Group Lists
An an easy time shared list for your family or house share.
An easy to use, shareable list that's always up to date. Your house share shopping list or a family chore list at your fingertips. With notifications about important items, you'll never be left without toilet paper again.
42 minutes ago
Discussion
Josh Pine
Maker
I'd be super grateful of any feedback or comments on the app! Thanks!
2 hours ago
