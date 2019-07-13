Send e-mail campaigns, newsletters, manage mailing lists, all from a powerful self-hosted dashboard released as a single binary. High performance and feature packed open source app written in Golang, and backed by Postgres.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Hunter
Rohan Verma
Hello, Makers! listmonk.app has been built by @knadh and might be a useful high-performance replacement for software similar to Sendy or phpList in your stack. It has all the usual features you would expect plus some cool things like: -> Powerful Editor which is WYSIWYG and also support Go templates. -> Segmentation by writing ad-hoc SQL queries to query subscribers on their attributes to segment and send ad-hoc campaigns. -> Multi-threaded multi-SMTP e-mail queues for fast campaign delivery -> Inbuilt clicks and view tracking Plus, it is extremly easy to self host and also supports docker. You can evaluate it very easily (if you have docker/docker-compose installed on your system) by following the guide here https://github.com/knadh/listmon... Even though it is alpha software at the moment, it has been in active use at https://zerodha.com for several months where it has processed hundreds of campaigns and tens of millions of e-mails. If software like this seems to be of interest to you please do take a look. @knadh would be happy to take questions below. View the landing page - https://listmonk.app Read the documentation - https://listmonk.app/docs/ ShowHN thread - https://news.ycombinator.com/ite... Github - https://github.com/knadh/listmonk (Also feel free to browse the source code and contribute)
UpvoteShare