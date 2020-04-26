Listle for Creators

Discussion
Cristina Bunea
Hey everyone, Thank you @katmanalac for hunting us! We are Listle (@cristinaibunea, @alexandru_enc, @radu_mazilu3, @marianicolae9). We launched Listle for the first time on Product Hunt 9 months ago! Since then, we’ve grown a library of over 5000 audio articles with content ranging from daily news to stories on science, philosophy, education and much, much more. As we’re working towards fulfilling our promise — turning the most interesting stories on the Internet in audio — we’re officially launching our Creators Platform! Whether you’re a voice actor, aspiring news anchor or broadcaster wishing to create a portfolio, or you simply want to get your voice heard and gain exposure, our platform allows you to create a profile and start uploading immediately. You can choose from our inspiration section or, better yet, publish your own audio of stories that you think are worth listening to. Please feel free to reach out with any questions regarding the platform to founders@listle.io. Excited to hear your feedback!
@cristinaibunea @listle How does listle work re rights to the content? Does listle get permission from writers to create derivative works of their content?
Hi @christianbowens! We’re working with writers to create partnerships that can benefit them as much as possible — we have created an embedded player which can be added directly to their stories, on their website. We also encourage them to record the articles themselves and many are already doing so.
@cristinaibunea Cool – but could I just read an NYT article, or would I need permission? (Sorry my copyright knowledge is shaky!)
Been using Listle for months to catch news I'd otherwise never "get to". It's fantastic. Real people reading the news I want to hear. And now with the Creator platform I can put my 5 yrs of Podcasting know-how to work helping folks in my industry get their work to more listeners. Great idea!
Thank you @nickalus_johnson_nico_ for the continuous support! We're looking forward to have you join!
@nickalus_johnson_nico_ Awesome! Looking forward to hear from you on Listle. This is actually exactly the thing we are trying to encourage with the Creators platform -- people who are passionate about a particular subject and want to share information, news and updates about that area through audio!
Great idea! Just downloaded, looking forward to see how it evolves and introduces a whole new dimension of consuming audio content
Thanks @aditya_kandari! Feel free to reach out with any feedback!
Great platform for short form audio reads.
Great feature to get involved into the Listle content curations.
