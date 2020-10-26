  1. Home
Save any podcast moment into text with just 1 tap

There is a lot of great content in podcasts, but it's hard to remember it all or even take notes. Listener is a game-changing podcast listening experience, with the ability to save+transcribe any podcast moment into text (+ a beautiful UI) 🎙 ️✍️
David Salib
Hunter
Co-Founder @ Listener
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏼 Excited to share an app that we have wanted to build for a while! We listen to a lot of podcasts and often want to write down a great point to remember for later. Now, using Listener, you can listen to any podcast and tap a button to save up to 45sec of what you just heard into text! It's really helpful to go back to an episode and see all the best quotes/moments saved for you. Looking forward to chatting in the comments :)
