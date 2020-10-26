discussion
David Salib
HunterCo-Founder @ Listener
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏼 Excited to share an app that we have wanted to build for a while! We listen to a lot of podcasts and often want to write down a great point to remember for later. Now, using Listener, you can listen to any podcast and tap a button to save up to 45sec of what you just heard into text! It's really helpful to go back to an episode and see all the best quotes/moments saved for you. Looking forward to chatting in the comments :)
