Hey all! 😃 We’re excited to launch our new product, Listenable, here today. Listenable is a mobile app that helps you learn something new through audio while you’re doing something else. 🎧 In the app, you can build your learning playlist and listen to 5-minute audio lessons anytime, anywhere. You can choose from a wide range of topics, everything from psychology and personal development to health and philosophy. We add new courses each week, so you’ll never run out of new things to learn. Our mission is the same as at our other product, Highbrow: to fit learning into your daily routine. We’ve been working super hard for the last few months to make it happen, and we hope you’ll learn a lot with Listenable. There is still much to be done but we’re excited to get your feedback today! 🙏 Thank you! 🤗
Btw, anyone can create a course on Listenable. If you want to become a teacher, just let us know at support@listenable.io. Thank you!
