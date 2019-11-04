List Impossible
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I made List💣Impossible for the 30 day Women Make Just F*ing Ship It Challenge! I LOVE to-do lists. I use one every day...but I still do it the "old fashioned" way. I write my tasks down on a Post-It note then throw it the garbage at the end of the day, regardless of whether I finish all the tasks or not. I thought it would be fun to try and replicate that process in the form of a web app.😀 Here's a quick rundown of how it works. 📝 Create a list by giving it a name. Choose something relevant to your tasks, or call it whatever you want. You'll see the list name again on your stats page after the timer detonates. ⏱️ Create a detonation timer. You can keep your list for up to 7 days and can use a combination of Days and Hours. Minimum time for a list is 1 hour and maximum time is 7 days. 💣 The list will detonate and self-destruct once the timer reaches zero. You will be able to see how many tasks you completed but you will not be able to see the tasks themselves. 📊 There is a stats page that keeps track of how efficiently you get your sh*t done. ***Stats for your list only show up after the timer expires. ***First 3 lists are free 📣 Shoutout to @marie_dm_ and the entire Women Make community!
