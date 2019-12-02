Discussion
Dharmesh Gohil
Maker
Howdy Product Hunt, We found that there is not a good email editor which comes with great looking templates. You only get one of them. Either editor is not good enough or the template designs are not good enough. That is the reason why we have created Liramail where you will get the best of both world. We have combined powerfull drag & drop email editor with great looking email templates. So you can design perfect emails for your brand. I am sure you will love it. Customize your email design with different features of Liramail Editor. You can change all styles of text, image, background image, btn. You can change styles of everything in email with our editor. Features of Liramail - Email Editor 1. Drag and Drop Modules 2. Copy, Delete and Drag Modules 3. Free Google Fonts 4. Content Editor 5. Custom Made WYSIWYG Editor 6. Custom Made Color Picker 7. Works on all device with all email clients. 8. Support all Email Service Providers. 9. Fully Responsive and Retina Ready 10. Free Premium Support 11. Lifetime Updates 12. Export Email(HTML, HTML with images) 13. Direct Mailchimp Export (Coming Soon) 14. Send Test Email Check it out we are sure you gonna love it. Let me know what questions you have!
A good email editor with lots of good email templates. Very useful and time saving.
@gaurav_gohil1 Thank You :)
@dharmesh887 Nice product
@grapestheme Thank You :)
cool!