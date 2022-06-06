Products
Home
→
Product
→
Linksome
Linksome
The only personal bio link you will need
Linksome is for everyone. With Linksome you can share all important content with one convenient link, collected in one personalized profile. Make it easier for your target group to go to all your websites or channels.
Launched in
Web App
,
Social Media
,
No-Code
by
Linksome
About this launch
Linksome by
Linksome
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in
Web App
,
Social Media
,
No-Code
. Made by
Sander Dircken
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Linksome
is not rated yet. This is Linksome's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#55
