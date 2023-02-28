Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Linksaber
Linksaber
Read later links to your email, weekly
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Put your read-later links into a custom weekly newsletter. If you're an email-person, you won't forget about your links ever again. No spam - No AI - No suggestions - No ads Just your stuff, straight in your inbox
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Newsletters
by
Linksaber
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Linksaber
Read later links to your email, weekly.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Linksaber by
Linksaber
was hunted by
Ferhat Suat Erdoğan
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Newsletters
. Made by
Ferhat Suat Erdoğan
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Linksaber
is not rated yet. This is Linksaber's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#199
Report