As we all know that Instagram doesn't allow links in the post, Linkpot is simple solution to this problem. With LinkPot you can attach a link in the caption of every Instagram post.
evan grayMaker@evan_handler · Working on my first startup.
Hello Evan from LinkPot Thanks @chrismessina for hunting LinkPot. I made this tool as a side project. I realised that there are many potential bloggers who can drive the traffic to their blog post from Instagram but instead they just post motivational post on IG. (IG is already flooded with that kind of post). The point is that there is no way available through which they can just post the title of their blog post and redirect the user to read the whole post from IG to their blog. Writers are the least active on IG because of this limitation. I also made provision for affiliate marketers in this project they can redirect traffic to any shopping side (Amazon,eBay etc) using this tool. They can also set their affiliate marketing link with UTM parameters in their LinkPot account. So this product is just an easy way to send traffic from IG to other sites. Analytics and reports are available to check the performance of posts. Just to check the sample cases, please check these IG accounts who are already using LinkPot. https://www.instagram.com/remote... https://www.instagram.com/t_shir...
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
Needed this
