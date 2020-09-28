LinkList for TikTok
👋 😺 Hi Product Hunters! Never before in our history have there been so many people on the internet who cared so deeply about their online persona. And own websites seem too cumbersome for today's fast-paced, ever-changing world. 🌎 🏃♀️ 🏃♂️ At involve.me we believe the ideal way to showcase your online persona is through smart, interactive micro-pages that act like a hub for all your other channels, while also giving you the tools to easily build email lists for your audiences and effortlessly sell your products & services to your followers. ⚡ Now that TikTok got a last minute reprieve in the US, we're putting out our first take on this by launching LinkList. Most new followers are likely to click the link in your bio. Make that click count. LinkList helps you take control of your social media traffic. Whether you’re a one person powerhouse, a media organization or a global brand, creating the perfect mobile mirco-funnel for your bio takes 5 minutes with LinkList. It can simply redirect clickers to your different projects or collect leads and even payments. LinkList allows you to sell to your followers without a website. Here are a few features you can play with to make your LinkList pop: ➡️ No added fees or commissions ➡️ Adding your branding: logo, colours, fonts, backgrounds ➡️ 130+ professionally designed templates ➡️ One-time and recurring payments ➡️ Tiny URLs that fit everywhere ➡️ Real-time reports to track clicks, leads and payments ➡️ & much more. 📣📣📣 Use code HUNT for 25% off your first 3 months.
