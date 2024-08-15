Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
LinkedIn Roaster
LinkedIn Roaster
Dissecting LinkedIn profiles with brutal honesty
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Roast LinkedIn Profiles – because, let’s face it, your manager’s GitHub is as empty as their promises of “fun team-building.” Our AI tool brutally and hilariously dissects LinkedIn profiles. Ready for some tough love?
Launched in
Funny
LinkedIn
Social Networking
by
LinkedIn Profile Roaster
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
LinkedIn Profile Roaster
Because your manager doesn't use GitHub
1
review
24
followers
Follow for updates
LinkedIn Roaster by
LinkedIn Profile Roaster
was hunted by
Mykola Popov
in
Funny
,
LinkedIn
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Mykola Popov
and
Vladyslav Len
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
LinkedIn Profile Roaster
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is LinkedIn Profile Roaster's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
#101
Report