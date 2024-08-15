  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. LinkedIn Roaster
    LinkedIn Roaster

    LinkedIn Roaster

    Dissecting LinkedIn profiles with brutal honesty

    Free
    Roast LinkedIn Profiles – because, let’s face it, your manager’s GitHub is as empty as their promises of “fun team-building.” Our AI tool brutally and hilariously dissects LinkedIn profiles. Ready for some tough love?
    Launched in
    Funny
    LinkedIn
    Social Networking
     by
    LinkedIn Profile Roaster
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    GitHub
    LinkedIn
    GitHub Profile Roast 🔥🔥🔥
    About this launch
    LinkedIn Profile Roaster
    LinkedIn Profile RoasterBecause your manager doesn't use GitHub
    1review
    24
    followers
    LinkedIn Roaster by
    LinkedIn Profile Roaster
    was hunted by
    Mykola Popov
    in Funny, LinkedIn, Social Networking. Made by
    Mykola Popov
    and
    Vladyslav Len
    . Featured on August 15th, 2024.
    LinkedIn Profile Roaster
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is LinkedIn Profile Roaster's first launch.
    Upvotes
    25
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    #101