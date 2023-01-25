Products
Linkdle
Linkdle
Wikipedia game playable in 62 languages
A daily game that challenges players to navigate through Wikipedia articles by following links. It is available in 62 languages, each with its own unique daily challenge. Players can also create and share custom challenges.
Launched in
Web App
,
Free Games
by
Linkdle
About this launch
Linkdle
Wikipedia Game playable in 62 languages
Linkdle by
Linkdle
was hunted by
Marc García-Penche
in
Web App
,
Free Games
. Made by
Marc García-Penche
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Linkdle
is not rated yet. This is Linkdle's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#185
