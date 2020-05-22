Link Whisper
Spencer Haws
Hey Product Hunters, The last several months have been an exciting time for my team and I over at Link Whisper. What started as an annoyance of mine with the inability to quickly build and manage internal links on my blogs has led to a new software tool - Link Whisper. Our primary goal with Link Whisper truly is to help bloggers, website builders, or any WordPress website concerned with search engine optimization the ability to quickly build high quality internal links. As a way to "celebrate" on Product Hunt, we are offering $25 off the normal price for the next few days only! Visit https://www.linkwhisper.com/prod... in order to save $25 on Link Whisper. Here's a few ways Link Whisper can help your site... * Just check a box next to the automated internal link suggestions that are listed as you write. Just click "done" to get a great internal link with anchor text already inserted! * Quickly find and build internal links to old posts that need more. Again, it's as easy as checking a box next to the suggested links - link added, saved, and completed! * You can also use "automated" links to link to a specific URL every time a keyword phrase is mentioned. * Truly understand where your internal links are going to and from with in-depth reporting. * Fix broken internal or external links with Link Whisper error reports. Anyway, we truly are excited to share with you what we believe to be the smartest, fastest, and easiest way to build internal links. I hope you enjoy what Link Whisper has to offer. If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to contact my team and I at support (at) linkwhisper.com, or leave a comment below to join the conversation. Thanks!
Pretty cool! Thanks. Does this only work for english content? (we run a german project)
