Lingvist Course Wizard

Super fast way to spin up a French or Spanish vocabulary course on any specific topic of interest.
For personal use, its only easy to make courses on apps. The web tool is really designed for tutors and educators.
Lots of polishing to be done, but its ilike nothing I've seen before and I'm super proud of the internal team that got it to this point!Scott Dodson has used this product for one month.
- Pros:Cons:
Amazing tool to create customised language courses!
Can't use it to learn Klingon yet :P
Just try it. I'll pay you $50 if you don't fall in love with itСаня Фаня has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Lisa OckingaMaker@lisa_ockinga · Creative, innovative and risk taking
Hey hey! Lisa from Lingvist here! :-) Three years ago, we set out to create a tool that would allow anyone to learn exactly what they were passionate about. I mean, we all have different interests and passions and it's natural to want to learn what you're excited about. I'm passionate about bouldering and cooking vegan food, for example. No one needs to tell me to go train or to experiment how to best turn cashews into vegan cheese. I love this stuff so I do it with quite a lot of enthusiasm. The same applies to learning a language. If you want to become a nurse or a doctor, or if you really care about gardening, or if you've always wanted to work for a high-end automaker, and you need to learn the language associated with that particular topic - Course Wizard is for you! Under the hood, we trained a neural network on huge amounts of text corpora that is informing our own Course Wizard Algorithm what words are semantically close to your input. We then built up a toolset to pull a course around this topic together for you: a sentence pool to choose from, a sentence selection mechanism, audio files, integrated dictionaries, text analysis and sense disambiguation (to help Course Wizard give you the correct translations for the baseball bat versus the flying mammal bat). I taught English as a second language 15 years ago and since that time I felt it was really difficult to single out vocabulary and make lessons around specific interests. This is the beauty of Course Wizard. You can finally learn exactly what you're passionate about. Friends, teachers, tutors, everyone can now learn or teach a language around a very specific purpose, whether it's getting that job, succeeding in a new culture or finally understanding that book in its original language (that’s right - you can paste text into Course Wizard and it will extract the words you need to learn in order to understand that precise text, creating a unique course for you in a matter of seconds!). Or maybe you need a specific course for your students or your employees. Whatever your interests, whatever your goal, Course Wizard let's you learn what you love. We are launching it now in five language pairs and it will be free for a limited time while we make improvements to it. Give it a try and let us know what you think! We are here to answer any questions, listen to your feedback and, of course, to make a course for you!
