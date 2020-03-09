Lingvanex Translator for Slack
Auto-translate messages, documents and images in Slack
Pavel Litvinko
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! I'm developing chatbots since 2015, but this is the first time I'm posting my app on Product Hunt so I am really excited and can't wait to hear your feedback! Lingvanex Translator for Slack can simply solve a language barrier problem in your team, community, with your international clients and outsourcing partners. The app automatically translates messages posted in Slack channels & threads into 112 languages. No more copying-and-pasting! What makes this app different? Lingvanex Translator translates not only text messages, but also translates large documents, websites, recognizes & translates images right in your Slack workspace. Also, we don't have monthly limits for the translation. ♾ What the app can do? – Auto-translation in channels & threads – Language autodetection – Recognize and translate text on images – Translate websites – Translate large documents (.doc, .docx, .pdf, .rtf) – Commands for quick translation (For example, type in the channel: "/translate es Good morning!" ☀️) – Translate individual messages with "Translate this message" Action – Single account and synchronization across all Lingvanex Apps – Powerful Neural Translation Engine 🧠 – Translation to 112 languages Special offer for Product Hunters! We want to give you a Lingvanex Premium Subscription for 1 month for free in exchange for your comments! Activate your account here: https://lingvanex.com/slack-subs... I hope you enjoy Lingvanex Translator for Slack and that it will help you better understand your coworkers! 👨💻 Please share your thoughts and feedback with us, Pavel 👋🏼
Wow. That's a cool idea. It's pretty convenient for a foreign client to translate either he or I messages without leaving the messenger.
@tomash1996 Thank you very much! That is exactly what we wanted to achieve.
Great app! Very convenient to use, really solved all language barrier problems of our team! Like it!
@olga_borisevich Thanks! We're glad that our product is helping your team!
Nice product with great features. Good luck guys
Nice product with great features. Good luck guys