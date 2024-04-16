Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
LingQuiz
LingQuiz
Never forget new words from now on!
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A simple, easy-to-use flashcards tool that helps you learn new words by leveraging the power of spaced repetition techniques and AI flashcards
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
LingQuiz
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
About this launch
LingQuiz
Never forget new words from now on!
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
LingQuiz by
LingQuiz
was hunted by
Ahmad Mayahi
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ahmad Mayahi
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
LingQuiz
is not rated yet. This is LingQuiz's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report