Lingbe 2.0
Free real-time conversations with native speakers ⚡
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sarah Evans
Hunter
Digital correspondent and consultant
👋 I’m Sarah Evans and I've decided to commit to hunting more great tech. It's my privilege to be able to present Lingbe 2.0 today. Their goal is to help anyone learn a language through practice with native speakers -- all through a FREE language conversation application. ⚒ Access to a +700K+ community 📜 Calls with natives speakers 🤝 Help the community with your native language 📖 Earn lingos and use them in your calls 📝 Add friends and keep learning with them Interested to see what you all think. I've started blocking out 15 minutes each morning to upvote, comment or ask questions to Makers in the spirit of fostering tech and startup growth. Sending love to all of the Makers out there. You're amazing! Way to go Lingbe!
Share