Home
→
Product
→
Linga
Linga
Reading app, stellar translator, and vocabulary wizard
Visit
Upvote 14
1 month Pro-subscription
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We've seamlessly blended a reading app, a stellar translator, and a vocabulary wizard all into one. Brace yourselves for a linguistic adventure like never before!
Launched in
Android
iOS
Productivity
+3 by
Linga
About this launch
Linga
Reading app, stellar translator, and vocabulary wizard
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Linga by
Linga
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kirill Govina
,
Andrei Savchuk
,
Denis Dazhin
,
Yan Komissarov
and
Sergey Kornilov
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Linga
is not rated yet. This is Linga's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
