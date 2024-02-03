Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Linga

Linga

Reading app, stellar translator, and vocabulary wizard

We've seamlessly blended a reading app, a stellar translator, and a vocabulary wizard all into one. Brace yourselves for a linguistic adventure like never before!
Launched in
Android
iOS
Productivity
 +3 by
Linga
About this launch
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Android, iOS, Productivity. Made by
Kirill Govina
,
Andrei Savchuk
,
Denis Dazhin
,
Yan Komissarov
and
Sergey Kornilov
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Linga
is not rated yet. This is Linga's first launch.
