Ling

Learn 50 languages with chatbots and dialogs

Learn 50 languages with Master Ling. Learn a new language by playing games and chatting with our Bot. Ling includes 200 lessons recorded by native speakers.
Simon
Hi PH, I'm Simon from the Ling Team. After almost 2 years of work in Chiang Mai, Thailand, we've launched our new app Ling. You can learn 50 languages with it. Here are the highlights: - Chatbot to have every day conversations - 200 lessons recorded by native speakers - Games to learn how to write - Test your pronunciation with the speaking game We'd love to hear your feedback. Exclusively for product hunters, I'll be happy to send you a promo code for the free pro version of the app! 🎁 Just comment below.
James Hunt
Wow great work! I am a big fan of your "Simply Learn" range of apps, and this looks like an amazing all-in-one product! Congrats on launch 🚀🚀🚀🚀
