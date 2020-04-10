  1. Home
LineScouts

Rate queues in stores to keep the vulnerable safe.

In a pandemic queuing in supermarkets is a public health hazard. LineScouts aggregates supermarket busyness score based on data from Google and crowd-sourced reports from scouts like yourself to keep the vulnerable in your community out of harm's way.
Tech For Good: Linescouts.com -The tech world often shows it's best side in times of crisis. NDA's new series showcases those companies and the solutions that they are building. In a pandemic, the frontline extends to the supermarket aisles: queuing is now officially a public health hazard.
Discussion
Sara Stojanovski
Hunter
LineScouts is a social-impact project, done within d.labs, a lean innovation studio from London and Ljubljana, Slovenia. The product has been endorsed by influential entrepreneurs such as Jozef Wallis and featured in New Digital Age.
Peter Černuta
Easy way to avoid crowds at supermarkets!
J.T.
An awesome tool! Comes in quite handy to check if some the stores are busy in my area. Proved to be working great for the larger supermarkets around me.
Andraž Zvonar
Finally something that'll help me discourage my parents to shop everyday! Where's this available?
Sara Stojanovski
@glucose it's a web app, just go to https://linescouts.com/ (you can add it to your home screen, it'll make scouting easier) ;)
Nina Košir
Top app and easy to use. I can get info when to go shoping in this "corona times" not being additional exposed to virus, and I can also help others by giving my feedback!
