Sara Stojanovski
Hunter
LineScouts is a social-impact project, done within d.labs, a lean innovation studio from London and Ljubljana, Slovenia. The product has been endorsed by influential entrepreneurs such as Jozef Wallis and featured in New Digital Age.
Easy way to avoid crowds at supermarkets!
Finally something that'll help me discourage my parents to shop everyday! Where's this available?
@glucose it's a web app, just go to https://linescouts.com/ (you can add it to your home screen, it'll make scouting easier) ;)
Top app and easy to use. I can get info when to go shoping in this "corona times" not being additional exposed to virus, and I can also help others by giving my feedback!