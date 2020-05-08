LineIcons 2.0
2000+ line icons for designers and developers
#2 Product of the DayToday
Hi Everyone 👋 About 1 year ago we launched LineIcons (1.0) on ProductHunt. Today, we are excited to launch LineIcons 2.0 🚀 from the beginning to now LineIcons has been downloaded more than 30,000 times!. Even though it's a very simple icon pack with no hi-tech features, LineIcons attracted a large number of users in last 2 years. In 2.0 we have improved the pack depending on user feedback and analysis. ⚡ LineIcons 2.0 Highlights: - Completely Redesigned and Much Improved - Basic: 514 Free Icons [60+ New Icons Added] - PRO: 2000+ Icons with Premium Features [NEW] - 2 Different Weight Variations [PRO] - Available in - SVG, WebFont, Ai, PNG, PDF and React - More Web-friendly with High Legibility - Enhanced Site Experience and Much More … Notes: Basic: LineIcons Basic version will always remain free, we will keep improving and provide regular free updates. PRO: 2000+ Icons (2 different weights combined), all popular types of source files, different variations and premium features. Any discount for ProductHunters? Free version is enough for essential icons. If you are interested on PRO we are offering over 40% discount for all early bird customers (no coupon code required).
I love Lineicons from the first version i use. I recently use it for my v1 for client project and is awesome. Now using version 2.0 this is so good and much better, improved and quality! Congratulations on the launch!
@fajarsiddiq I am glad you liked it, thanks for your appreciation support
Stunning work mate.keep it going.
Thanks @michael_andreuzza and also thanks for featuring on your Colors and Fonts
@musharofchy absolutely
Amazing! I'm always on the hunt for icons and this will be s great addition to my go-to places for icons! Congratulations on the launch of version 2.0! Wishing you all the success.
Thanks @muhammadibn good to know you liked
$30 for 2000+ premium icons is a no brainer! Keep up the great work guys!
Thanks @lazar_nikolov1 we will keep adding more Icons and planning to open a system for icon requests.