Lineage

Lineage

Voice-based Storytelling for your Family

Free Options
📱Save your families memories with voice recording on a phone. 🎤 Your Storyteller is reminded weekly with customized questions or photo prompts. 📕 We preserve family stories in their voices, transcribe them and allow you to share them with family.
Messaging
Parenting
Family
Lineage
Fireberry
Fireberry
Lineage
LineageVoice-based Storytelling for your Family
Lineage
Lineage
Nick Toga
Nick Toga
Featured on June 14th, 2024.
Lineage
is not rated yet. This is Lineage's first launch.
