Lineage
Voice-based Storytelling for your Family
📱Save your families memories with voice recording on a phone. 🎤 Your Storyteller is reminded weekly with customized questions or photo prompts. 📕 We preserve family stories in their voices, transcribe them and allow you to share them with family.
Launched in
Messaging
Parenting
Family
by
Lineage
About this launch
Lineage by
Lineage
was hunted by
Nick Toga
in
Messaging
,
Parenting
,
Family
. Made by
Nick Toga
. Featured on June 14th, 2024.
Lineage
is not rated yet. This is Lineage's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
