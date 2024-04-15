Launches
This is the latest launch from Limitless
See Limitless's 3 previous launches
Limitless is a web app, Mac app, Windows app, and a wearable. Preserve real-world conversations and ask your personalized AI anything. Make meetings a joy and stay on top of it all with meeting prep, automated notes, and summaries.
Launched in
Meetings
Wearables
Artificial Intelligence
by
Limitless
Haggle
Engage and nurture undecided leads with a Pre-Demo
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Limitless
Go beyond your mind's limitations
175
reviews
4.7K
followers
Follow for updates
Limitless by
Limitless
was hunted by
Dan Siroker
in
Meetings
,
Wearables
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dan Siroker
,
Paul Stamatiou
,
Brett Bejcek
,
Tim Connors
,
Alyssa Atkins
,
Greeshma Yellareddy
,
Will Kiefer
,
Gonzalo Nuñez
,
Shanal George
,
Jules Joslyn
,
Jay Hickey
,
Jer Kuempel
,
Heidi Liou
,
Venki Kumar
and
Chris S
. Featured on April 15th, 2024.
Limitless
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 175 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#17
