  1. Home
  2.  → Limeboard

Limeboard

Drawing collaboration app: notes, whiteboard, idea sketch

Limeboard is a visual collaboration app designed to empower your creativity through a digital handwriting experience. Organize ideas on infinite boards and collaborate with multiple people in real time. Start creating with us.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Niishi Kubo
Maker
Hey PH 👋 I'm Niishi, the founder and product manager of WVVU LLC. (creative studio in tokyo) Limeboard is a visual collaboration app designed to empower your creativity through a digital handwriting experience. We started developing this product with a desire to spread the experience of iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Because we are passionate about visual thinking. We’d love to hear what you think about Limeboard so far. There is so much we want to do with it.
UpvoteShare
Markus Petrykowski
@n11sh1_ it looks like its not possible to sign up to use it
UpvoteShare
Niishi Kubo
Maker
@petrykowskim what step did you stumble on the sign-up?
UpvoteShare
Markus Petrykowski
@n11sh1_ There is no sign up. In the app i can only click sign in
UpvoteShare