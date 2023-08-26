Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Lily
Ranked #16 for today
Lily
Your personal AI therapist
Visit
Upvote 48
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Therapy costs hundreds of dollars per hour. Many people feel shy to reveal their personal secrets to another human. Therapists are often over-booked and busy. Meet Lily, a friendly conversational AI that talks to you in real-time. Fully free.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
Lily
LimeOps
Ad
1 click, cut AWS cost instantly
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How can we make Lily better?"
The makers of Lily
About this launch
Lily
Your personal AI therpaist
0
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
Lily by
Lily
was hunted by
Andrew Gao
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Andrew Gao
. Featured on August 27th, 2023.
Lily
is not rated yet. This is Lily's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
10
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#239
Report