LightStep Sandbox

How quickly can you debug an error in a distributed system?

A guided, interactive scenario in which you can test your debugging skills using LightStep's free sandbox.
It's a fun way to check out distributed tracing and other observability tools, without having to sign up for anything or fill out any forms.
David Klein
👋 Hi Product Hunt, Our team wanted to make it easy for developers to see how they could debug an error (or resolve an performance regression) using modern observability tools. Rather than ask people to fill out forms or see a demo, we thought it would be fun to build an interactive sandbox, where anyone could try it out and get a better understanding of a distributed system. We're hoping to add more scenarios soon!
