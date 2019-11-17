LightStep Sandbox

Discussion
David Klein
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt, Our team wanted to make it easy for developers to see how they could debug an error (or resolve an performance regression) using modern observability tools. Rather than ask people to fill out forms or see a demo, we thought it would be fun to build an interactive sandbox, where anyone could try it out and get a better understanding of a distributed system. We're hoping to add more scenarios soon!
