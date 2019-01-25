Log InSign up
Lightning LS-218 Superbike

An electric super-bike from Lightning motorbikes. ⚡️🏍

Lightning Motorcycle has designed and produced a Sportbike sure to change the minds of anyone doubting electric motorcycle performance. The LS-218 is the fastest production motorcycle in the world – gas or electric

Aaron O'Leary
According to lightning, no one has been able to hold the throttle open on this beast for longer than a second and a half! 😮
