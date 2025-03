This is a launch from Lifestack See 1 previous launch

Lifestack (Web + AI Scheduler) First AI calendar to use health data for better productivity Visit Upvote 90

Lifestack syncs with health data from wearable devices to optimize scheduling based on energy levels. It helps you plan deep work when you’re most productive and take breaks when needed—helping you get more done without burning out.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more