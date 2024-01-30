Products
Lifelight

A modern take on AI for quick note, also on iPhone and Mac

Lifelight App - an immersive experience that takes you back in time. Relive memories, with real-time weather and sounds. Lifelight AI listens to your life's story, easily recording your moments. Syncs with Apple devices for seamless memory capture.
Launched in
iOS
Writing
Notes
Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision Pro
About this launch
Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision ProA modern take on AI for quick note. Also on iPhone and Mac.
Lifelight by
was hunted by
Legolas Wang
in iOS, Writing, Notes. Made by
Legolas Wang
and
Oran Xu
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
