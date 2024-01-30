Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Lifelight
Lifelight
A modern take on AI for quick note, also on iPhone and Mac
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lifelight App - an immersive experience that takes you back in time. Relive memories, with real-time weather and sounds. Lifelight AI listens to your life's story, easily recording your moments. Syncs with Apple devices for seamless memory capture.
Launched in
iOS
Writing
Notes
by
Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision Pro
About this launch
Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision Pro
A modern take on AI for quick note. Also on iPhone and Mac.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Lifelight by
Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision Pro
was hunted by
Legolas Wang
in
iOS
,
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
Legolas Wang
and
Oran Xu
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision Pro
is not rated yet. This is Lifelight:AI Journal/Note for Vision Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
-
Report