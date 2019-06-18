Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Libra

Libra

A global cryptocurrency by Facebook

#4 Product of the DayToday
Libra is one of the most anticipated product in blockchain space as it marks Facebook's entry in cryptocurrency. Libra already have major partners in industry and this project will make cryptocurrency accessible for billions of people in the world.
Facebook wants its cryptocurrency Libra to one day rival the dollarFacebook unveiled plans for a new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant hopes will one day trade on a global scale much like the US dollar. Called Libra, the new currency will launch as soon as next year and be what's known as a stablecoin -- a digital currency that's supported by established government-backed currencies and securities.
Facebook's Libra launch will extend its global dominationCryptocurrency could wipe out many businesses and further concentrate corporate power
How Libra Would Work for YouWe break down the new Facebook-backed cryptocurrency and what the company hopes you will be able to do with it, even though it hasn't quite arrived. Facebook and a consortium of 27 partners on Tuesday unveiled Libra, a new cryptocurrency. Their goal? To create a new global money and the foundation for a fresh universe of financial services.
Facebook unveils Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goalsFacebook has linked with 28 partners in a Geneva-based entity called the Libra Association, which will govern its new digital coin set to launch in the first half of 2020.Facebook has created a subsidiary called Calibra, which will offer digital wallets to save, send and spend Libras
Facebook's cryptocurrency will be called Libra, and here's what it wants to doFacebook has confirmed that its cryptocurrency will be called Libra, though the social media network will not be controlling this currency. Facebook is partnering with 27 other organisations across the world to create the non-profit Libra Association and this new currency, which is aimed at improving access to financial services to those who are out of the banking system.
Facebook unveils global digital coin called LibraFacebook has revealed plans for a new global digital currency backed by assets and supported by more than two dozen companies ranging from Visa and Mastercard to Lyft and Spotify, bringing the heft of the world's largest social network to efforts to transform financial services.
Facebook Plans Global Financial System Based on CryptocurrencySAN FRANCISCO - Facebook unveiled an ambitious plan on Tuesday to create an alternative financial system that relies on a cryptocurrency that the company has been secretly working on for more than a year.
Facebook announces Libra cryptocurrency: All you need to knowFacebook has finally revealed the details of its cryptocurrency Libra, which will let you buy things or send money to people with nearly zero fees. You'll pseudonymously buy or cash out your Libra online or at local exchange points like grocery stores, and spend it using interoperable third-p...
Reviews
Ouriel Ohayon
Thanasis
Rohit Goyal
 +3 reviews
View all 3 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Rohit Goyal
    Rohit GoyalCEO, Mudrex
    Pros: 

    It would accelerate adoption and awareness about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Cons: 

    We don't know how much privacy would be compromised.

    Let's see how MOVE itself evolves around blockchain devs.

    Rohit Goyal has never used this product.
    Comments (0)
  • Edul Patel
    Edul PatelCOO@Mudrex
    Pros: 

    Libra is what bitcoin should have been. It is fast, works with the best in the world and is looking to open

    Cons: 

    Cetralization of facebook. Although they do plan to move to something permissionless over time, the way it is right now concerns me

    Move like ETH has a great way to make money programable.

    Edul Patel has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Edul Patel
Edul Patel
Pro
The initiative is great! Someone like facebook was needed to kick things off! If facebook can make this right then we potentially have one global currency!
4 UpvotesShare
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I'm very very curious how this matures. Facebook is one of the few companies that can accelerate cryptocurrency adoption to the mainstream (whether the crypto communities like it or not). Curious to hear everyone's thoughts.
I'm super excited about this
Not sure how I feel about this
Meh, I'm not excited
4 UpvotesShare56 Answers
Aaron Kazah
Aaron Kazah
@rrhoover When did poll come to comments?
3 UpvotesShare
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
@aaron_kazah new feature open to makers and the hunter of each post (and admins like me while we beta test). 😊
4 UpvotesShare
Rohit Goyal
Rohit Goyal
@rrhoover Polls are super cool. Would be very useful to take direct feedback on Products :)
3 UpvotesShare
Brendan Weinstein
Brendan Weinstein
Pro
Absolutely love the Poll feature! Will we have access to poll data via API 2.0? @aaron_kazah @rrhoover
2 UpvotesShare
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
@aaron_kazah @bmweinstein no plans to add to the PH API at the moment. That could change later this year if there's strong demand and a good use case.
1 UpvoteShare
kushagra singh
kushagra singh
Hunter
Hey Guys, I am really excited to hunt Libra. Libra is one of the most anticipated product in the blockchain space as this marks Facebook's entry in the crypto space. I am very excited about this project. Whitepaper and testnet are already live for the community. Testnet: https://libra.org/en-US/open-sou... Whitepaper: https://libra.org/en-US/white-pa...
3 UpvotesShare
Andrea Hernández
Andrea Hernández
Think Zuckerberg is betting on the recession in 2020 will give Libra the boost as I'm sure more people will look to crypto. Just iffy about a power hungry Mark, considering FB's past, but very in pro of rattling outdated financial institutions.
2 UpvotesShare
Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Facebook pushing crypto is great! Now Google and Apple will compete and it will really boost the industry.
1 UpvoteShare
kushagra singh
kushagra singh
Hunter
@sethlouey as of now libra is coming with full suit of partnership. Let's see mainstream media attention is good for crypto
1 UpvoteShare