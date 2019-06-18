Reviews
It would accelerate adoption and awareness about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.
We don't know how much privacy would be compromised.
Let's see how MOVE itself evolves around blockchain devs.Rohit Goyal has never used this product.
Libra is what bitcoin should have been. It is fast, works with the best in the world and is looking to open
Cetralization of facebook. Although they do plan to move to something permissionless over time, the way it is right now concerns me
Move like ETH has a great way to make money programable.Edul Patel has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Pro
Edul Patel
The initiative is great! Someone like facebook was needed to kick things off! If facebook can make this right then we potentially have one global currency!
I'm very very curious how this matures. Facebook is one of the few companies that can accelerate cryptocurrency adoption to the mainstream (whether the crypto communities like it or not). Curious to hear everyone's thoughts.
I'm super excited about this
Not sure how I feel about this
Meh, I'm not excited
Hunter
Hey Guys, I am really excited to hunt Libra. Libra is one of the most anticipated product in the blockchain space as this marks Facebook's entry in the crypto space. I am very excited about this project. Whitepaper and testnet are already live for the community. Testnet: https://libra.org/en-US/open-sou... Whitepaper: https://libra.org/en-US/white-pa...
Think Zuckerberg is betting on the recession in 2020 will give Libra the boost as I'm sure more people will look to crypto. Just iffy about a power hungry Mark, considering FB's past, but very in pro of rattling outdated financial institutions.
Facebook pushing crypto is great! Now Google and Apple will compete and it will really boost the industry.
Hunter
@sethlouey as of now libra is coming with full suit of partnership. Let's see mainstream media attention is good for crypto