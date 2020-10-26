Lever Health
1:1 health coaching for healthy habits
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Kevin Weatherman
Makercofounder/lever health
Hey Product Hunters 👋 -- My co-founder Marc and I founded Lever Health to make it easier to get healthy and lose weight in the long term. 🏋️ We're not about short term solutions, our goal is to help people build small healthy habits that help them to build a healthier lifestyle over time. 💪 We start by connecting you to a Certified Health Coach 👩💻 who will work with you 1:1 to improve your habits across 🥗nutrition, fitness 🏃🏽♀ , and sleep 💤. We're not a bot -- we believe that personalization is key to really change your habits, and we connect you to a real person who can help you figure out what getting healthy means to you. 👩💻 Health Coaching works to drive long term sustainable behavior change that results in weight loss 📉. A health coach is trained to develop the goals and motivation a person has, and facilitate changes to help them improve their health and well-being. 💥 We designed Lever Health for people who are finally ready to "get healthy" but aren't sure where to start. 🤔 Lever is for people who have tried calorie counting and going to the gym more — but that didn’t work. For people who want to take the guesswork out of getting healthy and prove to them that it doesn’t have to be hard. ✔️ 🙌 We help people build healthier habits through education 📖, accountability ✍🏽, and support. 👫🏿 We know first-hand that fad-diets 🥕, deprivation 🙅, and over-exercising 🤾♀️don’t work in the long-term. We also know that what works for me, might not necessarily work for you. Please apply today to get started.
Adam
Maker
Huge fan of Lever Health - what I love most is the accountability of having a coach who's also plugged directly into your individual health metrics. I really think this type of coaching is the future. Keep up the great work @pubkevin !
Kevin Weatherman
Makercofounder/lever health
@pubkevin @ajm5338 Thanks Adam for your support!
Taurean BryantDesign Generalist.
"certified" health coaches are mentioned a few times. What does that mean, certified by who? Are these nutritionists, dietitians, physical trainers…? Is there any content that helps me build trust with Lever so I can believe the guidance I would get as a customer? I would hate to sign up and wind up getting dubious health advice like following new fads like ketogenic diets or fasting.
Taurean BryantDesign Generalist.
What about Lever caters to men more than other services? How are other services failing to cater to men specifically?
