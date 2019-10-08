Discussion
Tamas Torok
Maker
Hey PH 👋 I’m so excited to share this! We just launched our Level-up Engineering podcast.🎉 It reveals actionable management tips from some of the most successful tech leaders. Our goal is to uncover key insights from engineering managers. We interview tech leaders and dive into the fundamentals behind hiring and retaining developers, motivating developers, scaling dev teams, mentoring developers and much more! So far, we have 3 episodes recorded from: 👉 Katie Womersley (VP of Engineering at Buffer) - Managing remote developers 👉 Rich Archbold (Senior Director of Engineering at Intercom, previously Facebook, Amazon) - Scaling developer teams 👉 Gergely Orosz (Engineering Manager at Uber) - Mentoring developers Would love to know what you guys think. And also, let me know if there is any topic you are interested in.
@torok_tomi Looks interesting. However, I don't seem to find it in Overcast.
Maker
@torok_tomi Great thank you :)
