Level-up Engineering Podcast

Actionable insights on managing engineering teams

Level-up Engineering reveals actionable management secrets from some of the most successful tech leaders. This podcast brings you key insights from fellow engineering managers and tech leaders to level-up your management skills and to take your developer team to the next level.
Hey PH 👋 I’m so excited to share this! We just launched our Level-up Engineering podcast.🎉 It reveals actionable management tips from some of the most successful tech leaders. Our goal is to uncover key insights from engineering managers. We interview tech leaders and dive into the fundamentals behind hiring and retaining developers, motivating developers, scaling dev teams, mentoring developers and much more! So far, we have 3 episodes recorded from: 👉 Katie Womersley (VP of Engineering at Buffer) - Managing remote developers 👉 Rich Archbold (Senior Director of Engineering at Intercom, previously Facebook, Amazon) - Scaling developer teams 👉 Gergely Orosz (Engineering Manager at Uber) - Mentoring developers Would love to know what you guys think. And also, let me know if there is any topic you are interested in.
@torok_tomi Looks interesting. However, I don't seem to find it in Overcast.
@rstankov It will be available on all the major podcast platforms today, including Overcast :)
