Heyo Product Hunt! 🎉🎉🎉 After the last four years dreaming of launching my first product on PH and almost nine months in the works... We couldn’t be more excited to finally share LetterWell — our platform to buy and sell advertising space in newsletter emails. 📮 LetterWell makes it incredibly easy to source the very best email newsletters from across the world, reaching targeted and niche audiences that are arguably more specific, engaging and dynamic than any other audience segmentation out there. 📨 So what's cool about us? • Only the most reliable newsletters are published onto our platform (35% acceptance rate 😯) • Stringent background checks verify the authenticity of subscribers, open rates and CTR • Ability to contact newsletter owners directly via their newsletter listing page • Manage, edit and add newsletters from an intuitive easy-to-use dashboard • Free for life, or you can upgrade for extra exposure on our website 🙌 We have a great deal for Product Hunt: Apply the code PRODUCTHUNT to save 50% off our Spotlight Listing if you chose to upgrade. Questions or feedback? We’d love to hear it! 🙏 It's been an incredible journey and we hope you'll come join myself @sjs and @just_hermes for the rest of the ride, as we've only just started! 😉 - Peace & ❤️ Jay and Peter
