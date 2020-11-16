Letter to Yourself
Send a physical letter to your future self!
Peter Ullrich
MakerElixir Developer from Germany
Do you remember when you decided to pursue your current career? Do you remember the circumstances which led you to that decision? What were your thoughts when you decided on your partner or your apartment? You think that you know, but if you're honest you can only remember the highlights, the big moments, the moments of truth. But how did your life look like during all these big decisions? What was the context of these decisions? Were you satisfied with your life, which hobbies did you like, and which friends did you have back then? We all forget at an incredible pace all the nitty-gritty details of your lives which worried us, influenced us, defined us at a certain point in time. One way to remember is to keep a journal. You store these details for all eternity, but why not let come to your help in moments of struggle, of grief, of success, or confusion? Letter to Yourself helps you remember things you never want to forget. You simply write yourself a letter including all the details, circumstances, thoughts, worries, and struggles, anything you want to remind your future self of. Then you choose when you want to remember all these things. In 3 months already or maybe in 2 years? When your chosen point in time has arrived, we will frame your message in a beautiful letter and send it to you through the good ol' postal system. What a surprise that will be when you open your mailbox and find a letter from your past! Write a letter today and never again forget what's most important to you.
