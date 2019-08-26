Discussion
The idea of the app is to quickly communicate to friends, co-workers & anyone else in your contacts if you intend to do some activity like grabbing lunch, working out or inviting friends over for dinner & drinks. Rather than using a chat interface, Let's Rally collects the information relevant to the invitation by guiding users through a UI sequence that requires them to (1) select a location (Where?), either by picking one on a Map or by search, (2) pick an activity (What?), (3) select a group of people to invite (With whom?) & (4) set the meeting time (When?). This means users won't have to type out a whole text message. Rather, the whole sequence can be completed just by pressing buttons with your thumb. In seconds. In addition users get a push notification when it's time to leave. This works for 4 travel modes: by car, walking, using public transportation and bicycling. If you are ADD like me this might be a way to shave some complexity out of your life. Invites don't ignite a whole new conversation, unlike going though a messaging services does. Invites can either be accepted, declined or ignored. You are giving them both the power to say yes and the power to say no, being pushy is simply not possible. On the flip site, if you are invited and you decline the inviting user can't retaliate and peer-pressure you into attending. It takes even less effort to communicate than WhatsApp and Slack and you can not only reach people in the network but also your phone contacts still outside the network. Think of it as Slack on Crack :D
