Hi dear PH community! I’m Sofi - CEO/Co-Founder of https://letsenhance.io/ @kevin thanks a lot for featuring us. We launched our first version of Let’s Enhance here 2 years ago. We faced the problem of low-quality photos that couldn’t be used anywhere and tried to solve it with AI research. Product Hunt became a starting point for us to get feedback and users and helped to improve. A lot :) During these 2 years we studied all possible image cases (compression, motion, bad lightning) and processed 50+ million photos - for business and personal use. And today I’m extremely excited to launch our renewed platform and API. Let’s Enhance 2.0 - what’s new? - Completely redesigned platform - flexible upscaling pipelines, 5 new upscaling options up to 16x in size, custom outputs and batch upload. - Presets for E-commerce, Real estate and printing - We studied many business cases and defined the best approaches to problems that our clients might face - low print quality, unattractive property photos or product images. Presets are here to save time, with no need to configure anything. - API - Fast and convenient image processing infrastructure for your business through a simple API. Please, let us know your feedback =) As an appreciation to PH community we are offering 30% off for the first 3 months deal for all our plans with WELOVEPH promocode (https://letsenhance.io/pricing?p...).
