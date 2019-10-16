Let's Connect
Yan Chummar
Maker
👋 Hey ProductHunt! ⚡️ We (me and @shibinco) went a different approach here by taking an initiative to work on interesting yet problem-solving ideas during the weekends and during our free-hours while hustling through our day jobs and my schooling. 💡 We being networkers ourselves came with this product to solve the problem of connecting with people. Usually, we exchange business cards when we meet with people but there we saw the problem that not much action is taken after that. To solve this our product start's a conversation the moment you connect with a person. 📣 We're super excited to publish our first 20% product under Yash Labs - our initiative of weekend projects/products We'd love to hear your thoughts and feel free to drop in any questions! 😸
I'm using this product for the last few months. Let's Connect helps to keep track of people you met at a conference and quickly connect with them. Must try. Congrats on launch, @ychummar & @shibinco.