Let's Connect

A super easy way to connect with people

#5 Product of the DayToday
The easiest way to connect with people without having to draft an email. The Let's Connect app lets you send a pre-defined email with your contact and social profiles to the person you want to connect with.
Yan Chummar
Maker
👋 Hey ProductHunt! ⚡️ We (me and @shibinco) went a different approach here by taking an initiative to work on interesting yet problem-solving ideas during the weekends and during our free-hours while hustling through our day jobs and my schooling. 💡 We being networkers ourselves came with this product to solve the problem of connecting with people. Usually, we exchange business cards when we meet with people but there we saw the problem that not much action is taken after that. To solve this our product start's a conversation the moment you connect with a person. 📣 We're super excited to publish our first 20% product under Yash Labs - our initiative of weekend projects/products We'd love to hear your thoughts and feel free to drop in any questions! 😸
Abid Aboobaker
I'm using this product for the last few months. Let's Connect helps to keep track of people you met at a conference and quickly connect with them. Must try. Congrats on launch, @ychummar & @shibinco.
AVINASH.S KURUP
Wow this one seems too good. Even I myself lost many contacts of people i got from several meetups and conference. This is life saver. Thanks @ychummar and @shibinco .
yadev jayachandran
I meet a lot of people on a daily basis and handling contact information had always been a headache. But, after using Let's Connect for the last 2 months, things are made much efficient. Thanks to @shibinco & @ychummar for this gem.
Athul Suresh
Congrats on the launch @ychummar and @shibinco 🙌🙌🚀🚀 I've been using Let's connect's android beta version and it's is really useful during meetups and conferences. Saves a lot of time on intros and emails. I'm waiting for the iOS version.
